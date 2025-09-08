The names of eight heartless criminals locked up in Leeds last week including Morley hit-and-run driver

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2025, 16:30 BST

Here are eight of the heartless criminals who were locked up in Leeds last week.

Their crimes include a hit-and-run driver who catapulted a pedestrian 20 metres along the road, outside a pub in Morley.

Also sentenced this week was a Leeds butcher who spent three years submitting false tax claims and managed to dupe more than £134,000 from HMRC.

Read on below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds this week...

Jake Syron was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The hit-and-run driver overtook a car waiting at a crossing and smashed into a pedestrian outside the Tipsy Cow pub in Morley. He was jailed for 39 months and banned from driving for more than 55 months.

1. Jake Syron

Bailey Hudson, of Harley Gardens, Pudsey, was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment after admitting an offence of violent disorder and an offence of arson for his part in the Harehills disorder of July 28, 2024. 27 people have now been convicted and sentenced as part of the continuing investigation.

2. Bailey Hudson

John Eastman, 43, climbed the walls at HMP Kirkham and fled after claiming he was promised he would be released. He was later found hiding under the bed at his girlfriend’s house in Castleford. Judge Stubbs adjourned the case until September 17 and told Eastman he should expect to have more time added to his existing sentence.

3. John Eastman

Charles Stroud, 30, was jailed for 30 months and given a new five-year restraining order after he broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, before launching a sickening attack on a wheelchair-bound man. He admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex.

4. Charles Stroud

Mason Birch, 19, committed a string of burglaries and attempted break-ins, including an incident in which he smashed his way into a home and threatened a couple in bed with a machete and a hammer. He was jailed for five years.

5. Mason Birch

Paul Woolsey, 32, burst into a shop on Eastmoor Road in Wakefield, armed with a plank of wood and demanded cash from the terrified worker. He was sentenced to 27 months in jail. Woolsey was convicted in 2022 of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child, cause a child to watch a sexual act and attempting to meet an under-16 girl following grooming.

6. Paul Woolsey

