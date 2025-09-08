4 . Charles Stroud

Charles Stroud, 30, was jailed for 30 months and given a new five-year restraining order after he broke into a home looking for his ex girlfriend, before launching a sickening attack on a wheelchair-bound man. He admitted charges of burglary with intent to cause GBH, two counts of common assault, criminal damage and breach of a restraining order designed to keep him away from his ex. | WYP