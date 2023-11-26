5 . Khurram Razzaque

Breast-infatuated paedophile Khurram Razzaque promised to take a 13-year-old girl to Scarborough and bombarded her with almost 70 calls. The 48-year-old, of Berkeley Mount, made the Facebook friend request last year, but had no idea it was run by a paedophile hunter group. The girl told him she was just 13 and from Pudsey, and after initially telling her she was “too young” he then said he wanted to become “good internet friends”. He asked her about her bra size, and her mother’s bra size, telling her he “loved boobs”. After admitting to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempting to communicate sexually with a child, he was given 16 months in jail. Photo: Adobe / National World