It was another busy week at Leeds Crown Court as several criminals were sentenced to time in jail.
They all appeared before judges in the city, with jail sentences ranging from several months to years.
1. Locked up in Leeds this week
These are just some of the criminals who are starting jail sentences after being sentenced this week. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
2. Stilian Xhira
Leeds Crown Court heard that Stilian Xhira was “sold a dream” about a better life in Britain after being shipped from Albania. He was caught tending to a cannabis farm at a house in Oakes Street, Wakefield as he had been forced to pay off debts to a trafficking gang. He was jailed for 21 months and will likely face deportation once released. Photo: West Yorkshire Police
3. 'Manipulative' Leeds mother
A "manipulative" Leeds mother, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her child, ignored warnings that her new partner was a dangerous paedophile who went on to repeatedly rape her son over a four-year period. She was jailed for three and a half years after she admitted a charge of child cruelty. A judge told her she put the relationship with the sex offender “before the needs of her children”. The sex offender is serving a life sentence. Photo: National World
4. Juan Borda-Fernandez
Aldi worker Juan Borda-Fernandez, who had previously been convicted of downloading sick child-abuse images, was caught again with police finding a virtual reality abuse “game”. Police attended the home of the Spanish national, in Woodside Terrace, Burley, on April 3, where they confiscated his devices. He was given 12 months in jail. Photo: National World
5. Khurram Razzaque
Breast-infatuated paedophile Khurram Razzaque promised to take a 13-year-old girl to Scarborough and bombarded her with almost 70 calls. The 48-year-old, of Berkeley Mount, made the Facebook friend request last year, but had no idea it was run by a paedophile hunter group. The girl told him she was just 13 and from Pudsey, and after initially telling her she was “too young” he then said he wanted to become “good internet friends”. He asked her about her bra size, and her mother’s bra size, telling her he “loved boobs”. After admitting to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming and attempting to communicate sexually with a child, he was given 16 months in jail. Photo: Adobe / National World
6. Ryan Haigh
Ryan Haigh, 23, of Swarfcliffe Drive, Swarcliffe, admitted to making threats to kill, coercive control, intimidation of witnesses, two assaults and theft of the mobile phone. He was given a five year sentence this week for a “catalogue of offences” against a woman, including attacking her, behaving in a controlling way and threatening to kill her if she didn’t drop charges. Photo: West Yorkshire Police