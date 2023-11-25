'Crunching' noise heard as drunken thug bit off bouncer's ear during grisly attack outside Wakefield pub

A “crunching noise” was heard by witnesses when a drunken thug bit off part of a doorman’s ear outside a pub and then spat it out onto the pavement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The grisly assault happened after staff tried to restrain Liam McNally when he was ejected from The Raven in Wakefield city centre.

He hit out by punching, kicking, spitting and headbutting the workers before sinking his teeth into the victim’s ear, biting off a sizeable chunk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He then threatened to rape a police officer’s family members after being arrested, Leeds Crown Court heard.

McNally bit a chunk from the bouncer's ear outside The Raven pub in Wakefield. (pic by WYP / Google Maps)

The incident happened on the evening of September 22, which was also McNally’s 29th birthday. Following an altercation inside the Westmorland Street pub, he was ejected along with his partner.

They both remonstrated outside and he made threats to staff, telling them he would return and told them wear stab vests, inferring he was going to stab them.

McNally was shoved by one of the door staff members but he then got up and threw a punch connecting with the victim’s face and loosening one of his teeth. McNally was then taken to the floor where he threatened to kill them all while spitting and kicking. He then bit the victim’s earlobe off. The chunk of flesh was later retrieved but medical staff were unable to re-attach it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McNally, of Old Crown Road, Wakefield, later gave a no-comment interview. He was charged with Section 18 GBH, but later admitted the lesser charge of Section 20 GBH, which was accepted.

McNally has 11 previous convictions for 13 offences, but none for violence. In a probation report, McNally said he had no recollection of the events and had been drinking cider before heading to the pub.

Mitigating, Soheil Khan said: “His best mitigation arises from his guilty plea. He has been in custody since this incident. He accepts what happened is because of drink. He is utterly remorseful.”

Judge Ray Singh questioned why the charge was reduced from Section 18 GBH with intent to Section 20 without intent, telling him the use of his teeth as a weapon “only had one intention”, but accepted the Crown’s decision.