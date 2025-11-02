Eight violent criminals locked up in Leeds this week including primary school burglar

5 . Richard Ellis

Convicted rapist Richard Ellis, of Broom Road, Belle Isle, was given an extended 15-year sentence, made up of 10 years’ custody, with a five-year extended licence period for the rape of a girl in 2016. The court heard how she woke up to find Ellis, 47, on top of her, raping her, with his hand around her throat. He was also put on the sex offender register for life. | WYP