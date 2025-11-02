Court - The Courts of England and Wales - explained in 60 seconds

Eight violent criminals locked up in Leeds this week including primary school burglar

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 16:30 GMT

Here are eight violent criminals who were locked up in Leeds this week.

Their crimes include a serial burglar, who broke into a Leeds primary school and stole the children’s fundraising money.

Also locked up at Leeds Crown Court this week, was a father and son duo who carried out a “cowardly” revenge attack on a man in Wakefield.

Read on below for the full round-up of criminals locked up in Leeds this week...

Offey Smith Sr and Offey Smith Jr, were jailed after being found guilty of carrying out a “cowardly” revenge attack on James Connors. The court heard how the pair, and another male, armed with two metal bars struck Mr Connors repeatedly in a “sustained attack.” They were jailed for five and a half, and six and a half years respectively.

1. Offey Smith Sr and Offey Smith Jr

Alex Tiuga, of Seaforth Place, Leeds, was sentenced to two years and two months in custody at a young offenders institution for his role in the Harehills riots. The 18-year-old admitted using or threatening unlawful violence during the evening of July 18, 2024. He was described in court as having demonstrated lawless behaviour and playing an instrumental part in the disorder.

2. Alex Tiuga

Joshua Maynard-Williams was jailed for 30 months after he carried out a decade-long harassment of his former partner, telling her "you are f****** mine," despite being engaged to another woman. The 27-year-old has five previous convictions dating back to 2015 - all of which involve violence and other offences against the woman.

3. Joshua Maynard-Williams

Markle Ible, 32, has been jailed for 10 months after making a "cruel and calculated" bomb hoax call to a synagogue in Leeds, just four days after a fatal terror attack in Manchester. Prosecutors said Ible "intended to sow panic and fear" when he called Sinai Synagogue in Roundhay, on October 6, claiming to have left a bomb there that was due to go off the following day.

4. Markle Ible

Convicted rapist Richard Ellis, of Broom Road, Belle Isle, was given an extended 15-year sentence, made up of 10 years’ custody, with a five-year extended licence period for the rape of a girl in 2016. The court heard how she woke up to find Ellis, 47, on top of her, raping her, with his hand around her throat. He was also put on the sex offender register for life.

5. Richard Ellis

Lee Glover, who was found in possession of a “paedophile manual,” was sentenced to another 20 months in prison at Leeds Crown Court this week after breaching the conditions of his sexual harm prevention order - within one day of being released. The 36-year-old has previous convictions for making indecent images of children and distributing indecent images of children.

6. Lee Glover

