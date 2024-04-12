Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It happened on the evening of Sunday October 29 last year in the city centre.

The 16-year-old victim was assaulted after being approached by a man at a bus stop in Eastgate.

West Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV images of a man they want to identify over the sexual assault on the girl.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man from the images.

CCTV images released by West Yorkshire Police in relation to a 16-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a man after being approached at a bus stop in Leeds. Photos: West Yorkshire Police

A spokesperson for the police said: “Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit have been carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man since the incident and would like to hear from anyone who recognises him from the images.

“He was described as having a strong Greek accent and was said to be tanned, aged about 28 years old and about 5ft 9ins.”

Anyone who recognises him or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact officers via 101, quoting crime reference 13230601270, or online via the LiveChat feature.