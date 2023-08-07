The detritus that was littered across a stretch of the East Leeds Orbital Route came as a shock to one Whinmoor family who had joined the trail for a leisurely bike ride last week.

Leeds City Council has since said that workers are in the process of clearing it up, but 69-year-old Roger Booth, a frequent visitor to the cycle route, argued that there needs to be a solution to the worsening problem once and for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is meant to be a country park. It’s frustrating and annoying that a nice communal amenity has been turned into a dump. I don’t think it’s being managed properly.”

Fly-tipping along the East Leeds Orbital Route turned the area off Skeltons Lane into “a dump” according to visitors, with gas cannisters, a trailer tent and piles of bricks among the discarded waste.

Roger, who lives in Whinmoor, was on a bike ride with his wife and granddaughter when he spotted the detritus off Skeltons Lane.

He took photos of boxes filled with household waste, discarded gas canisters, a castoff trailer tent, as well as piles of bricks and garden waste left beneath an underpass, which he later sent to the council. Roger also noticed that the access gates on Thorner Lane were hanging from their hinges.

He said: “This issue has been going on for a long time. It’s costing tax payers a huge amount of money each year. The photos don’t even do it justice.”

Last year, Leeds City Council set up its ‘serious environmental crime team’ to tackle fly-tipping. The authority announced last week that the team had seized another vehicle as part of its crackdown, bringing the total number of seized vehicles in the last year to 11. Of those, eight have now been or are due to be crushed.