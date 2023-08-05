Mercedes Sprinter van seized in Harehills after Leeds resident reports fly-tipping in village

A resident spotted the Mercedes Sprinter parked up in East Ardsley and was able to note down details, before it was later stopped in the Harehills area. Despite the vehicle not being located at its registered address when inquiries were made, council officers were able to seize the vehicle after acting on local intelligence that placed the vehicle within the Milan Road area.

It brings the total number of vehicles seized in the last year by Leeds City Council’s serious environmental crime team to eleven.

Of the eleven vehicles seized this year, eight have now been or are due to be crushed, limiting criminals’ ability to commit further environmental crimes in Leeds.

The van was stopped in Leeds after details were passed to the council that its owner was fly-tipping on a country lane. (pic by Leeds City Council)

Councils have the power to confiscate vehicles suspected of being involved in environmental crime and are able to keep vehicles off the road for the duration of any criminal investigation.

If vehicles are not claimed during court proceedings, they can be sold or crushed for scrap, with the proceeds used to support initiatives to tackle further environmental crimes.

Leeds City Council set up the serious environmental crime team last year to tackle such issues. The new team has proved successful securing convictions and even jail for serial fly-tippers.

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, Leeds City Council executive member for climate, energy, environment and green space, said: “This council will always take swift action to limit the ability of criminals to fly-tip in our city and I hope this latest seizure is a warning to anyone thinking about fly tipping.

“We know our residents feel strongly about fly-tipping, and as a council we are committed to using all legal powers at our disposal, to ensure that environmental crime does not pay.”

Leeds City Council’s advises residents to not give their waste, including scrap metal, to anyone without checking their credentials first. This includes a waste-carriers licence, confirming where and how they will dispose of the waste and obtaining their full details including their name and registration number.