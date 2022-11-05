West Yorkshire Police were called to the East End Park area shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday when it was reported that a man had been stabbed during an incident in Garton Grove.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to stab wounds to his leg and arm. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

It was established that a group of males had tried to steal an electric bike belonging to the victim’s friend. When the victim and his friend went to confront them, the victim was stabbed by one of the group.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during an incident in Garton Grove, East End Park. Picture: Google

Leeds District CID want to hear from anyone with information as they continue enquiries to identify those responsible.