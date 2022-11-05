East End Park stabbing: Man stabbed after challenging gang who tried to steal electric bike
Leeds detectives are seeking witnesses to a confrontation over an attempted electric bike theft that ended with a man being stabbed.
West Yorkshire Police were called to the East End Park area shortly after 4.35pm on Thursday when it was reported that a man had been stabbed during an incident in Garton Grove.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to stab wounds to his leg and arm. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.
It was established that a group of males had tried to steal an electric bike belonging to the victim’s friend. When the victim and his friend went to confront them, the victim was stabbed by one of the group.
Leeds District CID want to hear from anyone with information as they continue enquiries to identify those responsible.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or knows something that could help the investigation is asked use the force’s 101 Live Chat facility online or call 101, quoting crime reference 13220607948. Information can be given anonymously the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.