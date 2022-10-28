Stolen motorbikes, quad bikes, and electric motorbikes have regularly featured in incidents of crime and anti-social behaviour across Leeds and have been involved in several serious road traffic collisions.

Recent incidents have included motorbikes being used in robberies and thefts of other motorcycles, drug dealing, and violent crime, as well as being driven dangerously and at speed on and off-road, often by riders without helmets.

Over £100,000 of Safer Streets funding has been secured and is being used to support three projects across the city, these include measures to prevent illegal vehicles accessing Middleton Park by using innovative access control solutions; an intervention community-based mechanics project for young people in Killingbeck and Seacroft; and investment into additional staff and equipment to increase activity in hotspot areas at key times.

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who heads neighbourhood policing for Leeds District, said:

“We are acutely aware of the level of public concern that motorbike-related crime and anti-social behaviour causes in our communities, and we are determined to keep doing everything we can to target those responsible and reduce the number of incidents.

“As well as the use of motorbikes to commit crime, the dangerous behaviour of those involved often puts the safety of members of the public and themselves at risk, and we have seen the tragic consequences that can have in terms of causing death and serious injury.

“Additional funding has supported increased proactivity by our specialist off-road bike team and under Operation Dieselcrest, and that work is already bringing positive results."

The district’s specialist Off-Road Bike Team has also received additional support through the funding awarded to West Yorkshire Combined Authority from the Home Office’s Safer Streets initiative.

Operation Ashfield has been introduced as a result of the funding, which allows for additional resources, training and targeted patrols in areas identified as hotspots to disrupt anti-social behaviour and motorbike related crime.

Since the introduction of the operation, with intelligence from the communities, officers have seized over 93 off road motorbikes in May and June. It has also shown a 6% reduction in reports of motorbike related anti-social behaviour compared with figures last year.

“One of the challenges we face is in identifying those involved in these incidents,” explained CI Pete Hall.

"We would ask the public to let us have any specific information about who in their communities is involved in the anti-social use of motorbikes and any other relevant information, such as where they are keeping vehicles.

“Where riders are identified we always look to seize bikes and take positive action, as well as making referrals to Leeds Anti-Social Behaviour Team and tenancy enforcement.