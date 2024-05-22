East End Park: Huge cannabis farm worth almost £1 million busted by police in Leeds raid
and live on Freeview channel 276
The discovery, at a property in East End Park, resulted in the arrests of six men.
Cops raided the building on Upper Accommodation Road on Sunday (May 19) and found cannabis to the value of £970,200.
Get the latest on all of the news from across Leeds sent directly to your inbox with our free daily newsletter
The six men, who have since been charged with production of a Class B drug, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (May 21).
They are: Andi Cjapi, 24; Ilirjan Pilo, 23; Besnik Sulovari, 26; Valter Sulovari, 27; and Emiljano Tumani, 29, all of no fixed abode; and Sandel-Lucian Butara, 33, of Lawson Street, Manchester.
They were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 20.