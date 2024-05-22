Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge cannabis farm worth almost £1 million has been busted by police.

The discovery, at a property in East End Park, resulted in the arrests of six men.

A cannabis farm was busted by police at a building on Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds, on May 19. Photo: Google/National World.

Cops raided the building on Upper Accommodation Road on Sunday (May 19) and found cannabis to the value of £970,200.

The six men, who have since been charged with production of a Class B drug, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (May 21).

They are: Andi Cjapi, 24; Ilirjan Pilo, 23; Besnik Sulovari, 26; Valter Sulovari, 27; and Emiljano Tumani, 29, all of no fixed abode; and Sandel-Lucian Butara, 33, of Lawson Street, Manchester.