East End Park: Huge cannabis farm worth almost £1 million busted by police in Leeds raid

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 22nd May 2024, 09:59 BST
A huge cannabis farm worth almost £1 million has been busted by police.

The discovery, at a property in East End Park, resulted in the arrests of six men.

A cannabis farm was busted by police at a building on Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds, on May 19. Photo: Google/National World.A cannabis farm was busted by police at a building on Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds, on May 19. Photo: Google/National World.
A cannabis farm was busted by police at a building on Upper Accommodation Road, Leeds, on May 19. Photo: Google/National World.

Cops raided the building on Upper Accommodation Road on Sunday (May 19) and found cannabis to the value of £970,200.

The six men, who have since been charged with production of a Class B drug, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday (May 21).

They are: Andi Cjapi, 24; Ilirjan Pilo, 23; Besnik Sulovari, 26; Valter Sulovari, 27; and Emiljano Tumani, 29, all of no fixed abode; and Sandel-Lucian Butara, 33, of Lawson Street, Manchester.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 20.

