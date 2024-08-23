E-bike scheme in Leeds regularly being targeted by vandals and thieves as 16 charging bays suspended
The Leeds City Bikes scheme was launched in September last year and has seen over 17,000 users clocking up nearly 70,000 journeys across the city.
However, due to issues of thefts and vandalism, there are currently 16 docking bays that are suspended while the council and Beryl, which runs the scheme, deals with a “backlog of repairs”.
Beryl’s CEO Phil Ellis, said: “The numbers show that Leeds City Bikes scheme has been a success so far, with the vast majority of people using it respectfully and exactly as intended.
“Unfortunately, a small minority have continued to wilfully and maliciously damage bikes. This has meant there is currently a backlog of vehicles awaiting repair and we apologise for any impact that this has had on vehicle availability.”
The areas with the largest number of vandalised bikes or cases of them going missing are Armley, Hunslet Carr, Halton Moor and Harehills.
Mr Ellis said: “We will not tolerate this type of behaviour and are working closely together with West Yorkshire Police to increase availability of bikes and prevent and deter criminality. The public can play their part too. You can be our eyes and ears and help us by reporting any misuse of the scheme.
“We want residents and visitors to have a safe and reliable experience and would reassure everybody that we are resolute in our commitment to ensuring its continued success and are taking steps to target those seeking to undermine the scheme.”
The 16 bays that have been suspended are:
- City College
- Kirkgate/New York Street
- Kirkstall Leisure Centre
- Leeds City College - Printworks
- Leopold Street
- Spencer Place
- Easy Road/Cross Green Lane
- Cross Green Lane
- Everleigh Street
- York Road/Walford Avenue
- Shepherds Lane
- Grange View
- Shakespeare Gardens
- Beeston Road/Moorville Grange
- Elland Road
- Hunslet Library
Leeds City Council and Beryl have said they will continue to visit problematic areas to increase awareness among residents and neighbours of the bays.
West Yorkshire Police has also been involved with tackling the issues and has issued one person with a court disposal.
The force has said it has been “working closely with Leeds City Council and Beryl from the outset to offer support and advice about how we can (sic) help reduce any crime and anti-social behaviour affecting the scheme.”