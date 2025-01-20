E-bike rider admits killing cyclist in Leeds city-centre horror crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rider of an electronic bicycle that hit and killed a cyclist in Leeds city centre has admitted causing his death.

Oury Amadou Diallo appeared at Leeds Crown Court today and entered a guilty plea to being responsible for the death of 51-year-old Vincent Cullinane by careless driving.

The 20-year-old also admitted driving without a licence or insurance. Diallo, of Meynell Heights, Holbeck, required a French interpreter in court.

He was bailed and told to return on March 10 for sentencing. An interim driving ban was also handed to him.

E-biker Diallo has admitted killing Vincent Cullinane (pictured inset) who was riding a pedal cycle along East Street in April 2022. | WYP / Google Maps

His E-bike smashed into Mr Cullinane’s pedal cycle at around 4.45pm on April 21, 2022, on East Street, near Leeds city centre.

Mr Cullinane suffered serious injuries from which he never recovered and he died almost a month later.

Flowers were laid at the scene as well as tributes posted on a bicycle wheel.

One read: "A true friend always making you laugh. Can't believe we have lost you already. You will never be forgotten."

"Rest in peace Vin," another tribute added.