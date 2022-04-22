East Street crash: Cyclist seriously injured after being hit by e-bike in Leeds city centre

A cyclist is in a critical condition after being hit by an e-bike in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 8:19 am

It happened on East Street, near the junction with Richmond Street, at about 5.45pm on Thursday.

The 51-year-old man was riding a black Boardman pedal cycle, which crashed with a blue Carrera electronically-assisted pedal cycle.

Both bikes were travelling towards each other on the pavement.

East Street in Leeds city centre, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The rider of the e-bike, a 19-year-old man, received a minor leg injury.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting log 1386 of April 21.

Leeds