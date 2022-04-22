It happened on East Street, near the junction with Richmond Street, at about 5.45pm on Thursday.

The 51-year-old man was riding a black Boardman pedal cycle, which crashed with a blue Carrera electronically-assisted pedal cycle.

Both bikes were travelling towards each other on the pavement.

East Street in Leeds city centre, where the crash took place (Photo: Google)

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries and remains in a critical condition.

The rider of the e-bike, a 19-year-old man, received a minor leg injury.