Drunken pals who accused an apologetic man of bumping into one of them took revenge later on by attacking him as left the bar.

The man suffered a double eye-socket fracture, a broken jaw, nose and a fractured rib because of the attack from Samuel Higgs and Thomas Wrigglesworth.

The pair admitted Section 20 GBH without intent and appeared at Leeds Crown Court this week, where they were both given suspended sentences.

It was heard that the pair had been in Mex Bar in Wakefield on the evening of April 14 last year and into the early hours.

The victim had been outside for a cigarette and when he returned, was accused by Higgs of barging him as he walked past. He apologised but then Wrigglesworth grabbed him by the throat.

Higgs and Wrigglesworth attacked the man and caused him extensive injuries in Mex Bar on Albion Court in Wakefield. | Google Maps / NW

The man again apologised and the matter appeared to have been resolved. But later on the pair got into another altercation outside the Albion Court bar with a man with a dog.

But as the first victim was spotted leaving the bar in the early hours, Higgs went towards him and grabbed him. Tussling, they both fell to the floor when Wrigglesworth then waded in aiming punches at the man.

CCTV of the incident was played to the court and showed others becoming involved attempting to stop the attack.

The man was later taken to hospital and scans showed the full extent of his injuries.

At the scene Wrigglesworth said he was throwing punches because the victim had been trying to hit him also. Higgs said he was going to “kick f***” out of the victim the next time he saw him.

The defendants later attended a voluntary interview at the police station. Wrigglesworth said he “went into protective mode” after seeing his friend fall to the floor, but did not mean to cause injury.

Higgs, 27, of The Old Gardens, Outwood, Wakefield has just one previous conviction from a driving matter.

Wrigglesworth, 24, of Chantry Waters, Waterside Way, Wakefield, has no previous convictions.

Little mitigation was offered by either of the defendants’ barristers after the judge said he would not lock them up, but Glenn Parsons, representing Higgs, said he had “let himself down through drink”.

Judge Alex Menary called it “unpleasant, drunken street violence”.

He added: “There was some disagreement and you decided to attack him outside.

“It [the CCTV footage] makes depressingly familiar viewing. He is very fortunate, as are you, it did not cause more serious damage.”

But Judge Menary conceded it had taken more than a year to come to court, that both defendants has stayed out of trouble since and had entered guilty pleas which showed their remorse.

He gave them both a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He ordered both to pay £500 compensation to the victim, but accepted it was more of a “token gesture” than a meaningful sum.