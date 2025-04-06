Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drunken thug threatened to kill a man with a knife and attacked his car to get at him while a terrified young girl was also sat inside the vehicle.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farid Hussain had been bingeing on vodka when he confronted the man about an affair he had with Hussain’s sister, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Hussain admitted to making threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of a bladed article - confessing to police that it was a “moment of drunken madness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 45-year-old had gone to the man’s home in Beeston on February 8 last year, but only his wife was home.

He demanded to know where he was and told her: “I’m going to kill him. I’m going to slice his throat.”

Hussain attacked the man's car with a large knife while the man was inside with his nine-year-old daughter. | library pics by Adobestock / National World

The victim then returned home in his vehicle with his nine-year-old daughter in the car.

When Hussain saw him, he ran towards his car and pulled out a long knife from his trousers, prosecutor Ian Howard said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He struck the window with the knife but was unable to break the glass while continuing to make threats about killing him.

He put the knife away and looked for any object on the ground to smash the window.

Panicking, the victim drove off. Hussain then targeted the man’s work van outside his home, climbing inside the unlocked vehicle before a friend dragged him away.

Hussain was arrested the next day and confessed to police it was a “moment of drunken madness”, but later gave a no-comment interview.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hussain, of Stratford Street, Beeston, has just one previous conviction for driving over the prescribed limit.

Mitigating, Andrea Parnham said Hussain had been angry because the victim had been having an affair with his sister, but conceded it was “not a reasonable or rational response”.

She added: “He extends his apology to the complainant and his family. He understands how upsetting it must have been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He knows he has let his family down. He was standing up for his sister.”

She said his behaviour was “out of character”, but said he self medicated with vodka to combat his mental health problems.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC jailed him for 16 months.