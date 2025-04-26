Drunken man lured to Leeds hotel where pair 'planned to rape him', court heard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pals on a night out in Leeds lured a drunken man to their hotel where “either one or both of them planned to have sex with him”, a judge concluded.

Tristan Williams and Joaquin Suarez Touris were both jailed for the attack on the stricken man following a trial at Leeds Crown Court.

They both maintained their innocence, but the jury found them both guilty of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

CCTV evidence showed Williams “guiding” the drunken man to the Metropole Hotel on King Street after a night out.

Williams (top right) and Touris (bottom right) were jailed for the sex attack on a young man at the Metropole in Leeds. | WYP / National World

It was only after a fourth man, concerned for the victim’s safety, alerted hotel staff and then the police that the man was rescued from the hotel room.

The court heard that the victim, who was 21 at the time and in gay relationship, had been on a night out with friends on February 19, 2022, but had become separated and was alone in The Stone Roses Bar on Briggate in the early hours.

It was here he met Williams and Touris, who had travelled from Manchester to mark Touris’ birthday.

CCTV from the bar, taken at around 5am, captured the victim walking around hugging and talking with other men. He was unsteady on his feet.

Williams, 58, began talking with him and was kissing him, despite being “two-and-half-times” the victim’s age.

He was then taken to the hotel, along with the fourth man who knew Touris, but who had become concerned for the victim’s welfare.

Once in their room, Williams got the victim onto the bed and began undressing him, before undressing himself and climbing under the cover with him.

Williams then sexually assaulted him and digitally penetrated him, as did 42-year-old Touris who was also kissing him on the lips and neck.

The police arrived once the fourth man had raised the alarm.

Judge Richard Mansell KC told Williams and Touris: “I’m satisfied one or both of you were going to take this further by having sex with him. You were preparing him.”

He added: “He was in a relationship at the time. He was not seeking casual sex from men he had never met before.

“You took advantage of him being seriously intoxicated, and therefore particularly vulnerable, for your own gratification.”

Williams, of Princess Road, Manchester, was jailed for six years, with Touris, of Greengage, Manchester, being jailed for four years.

They were both put on the sex offender register for life.