Drunken machete-wielding thug confronted partner at Castleford shop where she worked

A furious thug turned up at a shop where his partner work armed with a machete to confront her after accusing her of cheating.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame

Elvis Lagzdins was drunk when he went to the Premier store on Redhill Drive in Castleford to see the woman.

CCTV footage of the incident on November 2 was played to Leeds Crown Court. He admitted a charge of making threats with a bladed article.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told him: “While in drink, you were seen waving the machete about.

Lagzdins went to the shop in Castleford armed with a machete to confront his partner. (pic by Google Maps) | Google Maps

“You could not hear what was said, but it was quite clear the manner in which you were waving it about you were making accusations about your partner cheating.

“The whole point of taking this weapon was to threaten and intimidate her. This is a serious offence.”

The 53-year-old, of Queens Park Drive, Castleford was told that Parliament set mandatory sentences for such offences, and defendants would only avoid custody if there were exceptional circumstances.

In Lagzdins’ case, he said he could draw back because he had offered an early guilty plea, there was no direct threat against the woman during the incident, and she did not make an official complaint against him.

He said the couple had been together for 25 years and there had been “no other incidents”.

Instead, he gave him a 12-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He was given a 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement in which a tag will be attached to his leg to detect even the slightest hint of alcohol in his system.

He was also given 15 rehabilitation days with probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of unpaid work.