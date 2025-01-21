Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thug dragged his girlfriend from a taxi and kicked and stamped on her face and head after a drunken night out.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee Arey then punched a passer-by who tried to intervene to stop the sickening attack.

The 32-year-old was jailed at Leeds Crown Court after admitting a number of violent offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Brian Russell said that Arey and the woman had been on a night out drinking on June 1 last year with another female friend.

An argument broke out and CCTV captured the three shouting and pointing fingers. After catching a taxi home, Arey became agitated and aggressive, punching the seats of the taxi.

Arey (pictured left) was jailed for the sickening attack on his girlfriend, whom he dragged from a taxi in Wakefield. | WYP / Google Maps / National World

The driver became concerned and pulled over near Wakefield city centre on Jacob’s Well Lane. Arey shoved the woman out of the car and she fell and landed on her arm.

He then began kicking and stamping on her face, head and body. The passing man then intervened but he was punched either once or twice, knocking his glasses from his face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman suffered swelling and bruising but her teeth were knocked out of position, leaving her needing ongoing dental treatment.

Arey was arrested and has been held on remand since June. He was initially charged with Section 18 GBH with intent but he admitted Section 20 GBH without intent, which was accepted by the Crown.

He also admitted assault on the passer-by, and an ABH charge on his girlfriend from between 2022 and 2023 when he punched her during an argument about an Xbox games console.

He has six previous convictions including having an offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mitigating, James Holding said of the attack: “It was unpleasant to say the least. He does not seek to minimise or justify what he did.

“It was out of character for him, looking at previous convictions. By his own submission, it was primarily driven by a greater amount of alcohol than he would otherwise drink.

“There’s genuine remorse in this case.”

He said that Arey, of High Ridge Park, Rothwell, had been held on remand for eight months.

Judge Neil Clark jailed him for 28 months and gave him an indefinite-length restraining order to keep him away from his ex girlfriend.