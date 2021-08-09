Shaun Dawson spat at one of the women during the incident on Edgware Street, Harehills, on September 6 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Dawson assaulted a paramedic and an emergency medical technician when they were called out at 10pm.

Richard Holland, prosecuting, said Dawson had fallen and banged his head while "extremely drunk".

Leeds Crown Court

The two women tried to help the defendant but were unable to understand him as he was so intoxicated and contacted the police.

Dawson grabbed one of the women on the buttock and refused to let go.

He attacked the other victim as she tried to help her colleague.

Mr Holland said he grabbed her by the neck and tried to knee her in the face as she cried out in pain.

During the struggle Dawson spat at one of the women.

He also kicked out and struck one of the victims on the leg as they tried to restrain him on a stretcher.

Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested Dawson.

Dawson was interviewed and accepted responsibility for the attacks but said he could not remember anything.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

The court heard he has previous convictions for sexual assault, indecent assault and wounding with intent.

He is also the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Dawson was sorry for what he had done and wished to apologise to the victims.

Mr Sutcliffe said Dawson had previously been the victim of a robbery in Harehills

He added: "At the time he didn't realise who the paramedics were and that they were there to assist him."

Dawson was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months.