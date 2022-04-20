Drunk New Year's Day burglar broke into shed at house in Headingley and stole power tools

A court heard Simon Hollings carried out the offence at the property in Headingley after getting drunk on New Year's Eve.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hollings targeted a large Victorian house on Otley Road at 2am on January 1 this year.

Richard Walters, prosecuting, said buildings at the back of the house had been converted into stables and a garage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Otley Road, Headingley.

A neighbour heard banging outside her home but initially thought it was students celebrating New Year.

The noise continued for around 20 minutes and she looked out of a window to see a man trying to get into the garage.

She banged on the window and then saw the defendant holding a garden fork.

Hollings hid behind a wall and the neighbour called the police.

The neighbour continued to watch the scene and saw Hollings force entry to the garage.

He was then seen going in and out of the building and throwing bags over a fence.

Hollings had left by the time officers arrived.

The garden fork was recovered and his DNA was found on it.

The owner of the garage was notified and he said a chainsaw, a hedge trimmer, a strimmer, a leaf blower and a grinder were missing.

The stolen items, worth £830, have never been recovered,

Hollings was arrested on March 9 this year and refused to comment when interviewed.

Hollings, 33, of Silk Mill Approach, Cookridge, Leeds, later pleaded guilty to burglary.

The court heard he has previous convictions dating back to 2006.

His last conviction for burglary was in January 2019 when he was jailed for 26 months.

Joseph Hudson, mitigating, said Hollings pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage.

Mr Hudson said Hollings moved from the Garforth area of Leeds to Cookridge after being released from his last prison sentence in an attempt to end his offending.

The barrister said Hollings committed the burglary after spending the evening drinking on New Year's Eve and had not planned the offence.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC rejected the submission that the offence had been impulsive.

He said: "There is quite a lot of equipment here.

"It's not something you put in your pocket after an evening's drinking on New Year's Eve."

Hollings was jailed for nine months.

Judge Bayliss told the defendant: "The idea that you have been full of remorse since this offence is not something I accept.