Man caused terror in Beeston street as he waved cheese knife while 'shouting and screaming'

Roman Putnoky was arrested after police received reports of a disturbance on Woodview Road, Beeston, on February 10 last year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers went to the area and saw the 31-year-old defendant near a street corner.

Robert Galley, prosecuting, said Putnoky had his hands in his pocket and the officers told him to show them his hands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roman Putnoky was arrested after he waved a cheese knife in Woodview Place, Beeston.

Putnoky then ran to nearby Upper Woodview Place.

An officer who gave chase found a cheese knife in the street and hid it from sight while she continued the pursuit.

The defendant was detained and arrested in the kitchen of a house.

When asked about the weapon during an interview, Putnoky replied: "I thought it was a fake."

Putnoky, of Upper Woodview Place, pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article in public.

He has no previous convictions.

A report stated Putnoky had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is now on medication for the condition.

He also has the support of his family.

Judge Robin Mairs agreed to impose a community-based punishment so Putnoky can continue to receive treatment.

He was made the subject of an 18-month community order and told he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Judge Mairs said: "The police responded to you screaming and waving a knife in the street.