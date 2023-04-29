Drugs gang that included Leeds Thai boxing champion found trading in kilogrammes of cocaine

The scale was described by the judge at Leeds Crown Court as being "professional and commercial drug dealing at a high level" in which ringleader Luke Rowley boasted that he could sell "between 10 and 15kg of cocaine a week".

Rowley, aged 33, of South Parkway, Seacroft was jailed for eight years after admitting conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis. Thai boxer Shane Farquharson, aged 25, of Easdale Mount, Seacroft was jailed for 40 months after admitting identical charges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rowley's cousin, 37-year-old Keely Burke and her partner, 41-year-old Leon Gilmore, also admitted the same offences for allowing their home on York Road in Leeds to be used to store the drugs. They were jailed for 30 months and 40 months respectively.

All four defendants are starting jail sentences this week for their part in the conspiracy to supply drugs.

Rowley and Gilmore also both admitted production of cannabis after grows were found for which they were handed concurrent sentences, to run alongside their main sentence rather than add to it.

Prosecutor Tom Storey said that all four defendants were arrested in October 2020 after months of police work.

The operation came to light because Rowley had been using EncroChat, an expensive and sophisticated online network used by criminals to disguise their business. He used the software to send messages about buying and selling drugs in bulk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After experts were able to crack EncroChat in early 2020, the authorities were able to latch onto Rowley's messages from April of that year.

Rowley (left) was the ringleader and communicated over EncroChat about buying and selling kilogrammes of drugs. Thai-boxing champion Farquharson (right) was caught with Rowley and large quantities of drugs also.

He discussed with various other dealers higher up the chain about buying and selling kilogrammes of both cocaine and cannabis, and boasted that he could sell more than he was receiving. He chatted about money he owed and was owed from the drugs, which ran into tens of thousands of pounds.

He also talked about “bash”, thought to be about cutting the drugs with agents to make them go further when selling them on the street. Despite him being alerted to EncroChat being compromised in June 2020, Rowley continued his business for another four months.

On October 13, police observed Rowley attending Burke and Gilmore's home on York Road, letting himself in while carrying a yellow carrier bag. Farquharson then arrived in a Seat Ibiza and both left minutes later to get into the Seat, with Farquharson now also carrying a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police stopped the car minutes later and found more than 1kg of cocaine split between the two bags. They then searched the York Road home and found another 1kg stashed around the house, as well as a large quantity of cannabis.

Gilmore (left) and Burke (right) allowed their York Road home to be used as storage for large amounts of cocaine and cannabis.

The value of drugs found in the car and house came to more than £120,000. They also discovered the grow at Gilmore’s home and Rowley’s home. Rowley’s was capable or producing cannabis worth more than £14,400.

They all either gave no-comment police interviews, denied the offending or tried to pin the blame on the others. They all eventually pleaded guilty to the charges. None had any previous convictions, apart from Gilmore who received a caution for growing cannabis in 2018.

Mitigating for Rowley, Michael Walsh said that he had got into a "serious criminal enterprise" that he could not find a way out. He said he has since trained as an engineer and has no further involvement in drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Farquharson, Catherine Silverton said that he was an “unsophisticated” street dealer for Rowley who had been openly advertising cocaine and cannabis for sale on his phone. She said he was a champion in Muay Thai boxing who was "well thought of" by parents of youngsters whom he taught.

Barrister Craig Sutcliffe said that Burke, a mother-of-two, had been persuaded by Rowley to store the drugs at her home. This was accepted by the Crown, although it was heard that she also provided a liaison between Rowley and his drug customers.

Mr Sutcliffe said: “She was certainly exploited and taken advantage of. Her relationship with Rowley was not one of equals.”

For Gilmore, Natalie Banks said his involvement was limited and would not get involved in the business, preferring to sit with headphones on when Rowley came to the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “He effectively turned a blind eye. He made no financial gain and was not aware that the drugs were left at the property. There as no suggestion that he was dealing the drugs. It was simply his home address with his long-term partner, Burke.

"He later knew what was going on. He felt powerless to what was happening.”

Judge Robin Mairs told all four: "Offences in the supply of Class A drugs are always serious offences. The trade and trafficking of Class A drugs is a scourge on this and every other city up and down the land, it brings with it misery and other criminality. Rowley, you were heavily involved in the large scale, professional and commercial supply. You were able to move on large quantities of Class A drugs worth tens of thousand of pounds.

“Farquharson, you had links with Rowley and operated dealing Class A and B drugs for financial reward. Burke and Gilmore, you allowed your home address to be as storage for sizeable quantities of drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad