Police find Class A drugs and cannabis during raids at houses in Otley

Police have raided two houses in Otley this morning.

At one of the properties on Meagill Rise they found a large amount of cannabis and Class A drugs.

Police gather on Meagill Drive before the raids

Two men have been arrested.

The raids began at 10am on Wednesday and a large police presence gathered on the suburban street.

West Yorkshire Police said:-

"At around 10am today local neighbourhood policing team officers, supported by specialist teams from Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support, executed two search warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act at two addresses in Meagill Rise, Otley.

A large amount of cannabis was recovered as well as Class A drugs

"At one of the properties they recovered a large amount of what is believed to be cannabis along with suspected Class A drugs.

"Two men were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and are currently in custody as enquiries continue."

Inspector Andy Loftus, who heads neighbourhood policing for north-west Leeds, said:

“We are committed to tackling the crime and anti-social behaviour that the organised supply of drugs creates in our communities and will continue to target those we suspect of being involved in such criminal activity.

“Information from the community is a vital part of that work and we would encourage anyone who has suspicions about people involved in drug dealing where they live to contact us directly or pass on any information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously so we can take appropriate action.”