'Drug dealers beware': Police warning as undercover teams prepare for Leeds Festival

West Yorkshire Police’s dedicated festival account posted on Twitter: “Drugs dealers beware. West Yorkshire Police and #Leedsfest security are working closely together to target you.”

They directed followers to the Leeds Festival section of the force’s website, which includes a warning against bringing any illegal substances onto the site at Bramham Park.

It says: “Forget what you may have heard about festivals being a place for peace, love and drug taking.

“While there may be a fair bit of the first two things, drug taking of any kind will not be tolerated at the festival.

“Security checks on your way into the site will be stringent and staff are adept at finding drug stashes.

“The law at Leeds Festival has to be enforced, just as it would be any other part of the country.

“Anyone found with a suspicious substance will be arrested and taken from the site while tests are undertaken to ascertain the exact nature of a powder or tablet.”

Festivalgoers are being told to expect stringent searches when they arrive at Leeds Festival. Picture: SWNS/Tom Maddick

It also notes the safety risks surrounding taking drugs as well as the way that a conviction for possessing or supplying drugs can have an impact on someone’s life.

It adds: “Come to the festival and enjoy it but don’t let one bad decision ruin the weekend and jeopardise your future.”

Earlier this month, three men were sentenced after trying to sell on some of a stash of ecstasy that had originally been meant for their personal use.

They were spotted acted suspiciously by undercover officers at the 2018 festival and were arrested after 22 bags of ecstasy were found in their tent.

Meanwhile, a member of a drug dealing “team” was locked up for three years in November after being spotted selling Class A drugs at the 2019 event.

What do organisers say about bringing drugs onto the site?

The drugs policy on the festival’s own website states: “This festival does not condone the use of drugs. It is illegal to buy, sell or take drugs. Drugs enforcement laws are as applicable onsite as anywhere else in the UK.”

But it adds that it wants festivalgoers to “know above all else that we are here to help and you can come to us for help without fear of getting in trouble”.

Anyone who becomes ill, depressed or concerned after taking drugs is urged to find the nearest staff member who can direct them to the welfare tent that is open around the clock.

The website says: “If you or someone you are with has a bad reaction and needs medical help, talk to the nearest member of staff immediately. Let the medics know what has been taken. You could save your friend’s life.

"People who are overdosing can go downhill very quickly so don’t delay in seeking help.”

When it comes to people dealing drugs, it warns that they will take firm action in conjunction with police.

It says: “There are covert staff onsite and as a condition of entry you are subject to search at any time. Staff will search for illegal items including drugs.”