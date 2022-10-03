Murder accused changes plea over the death of Leeds woman Kirstie Ellis

Tony Brooks had previously admitted causing the death of the 35-year-old woman through manslaughter.

The plea was not accepted by the Crown Prosecution Service and he was due to stand trial later this month charged with her murder.

But Brooks, 36, was returned to Leeds Crown Court today where he formally pleaded guilty to murder.

The body of Kirstie Ellis was found at a house in Stanningley in March.

Appearing in court via video link from HMP Leeds, and dressed in a grey T-shirt and tracksuit, he spoke only to confirm his guilty plea during the five-minute hearing.

He will now be sentenced on November 3.

Brooks, of Agbrigg Road, Wakefield, has been held on remand since his arrest.

The body of Kirstie Ellis was found at an address in Stanhall Mews, Stanningley, on Friday, March 25.

