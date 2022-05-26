Leeds Magistrates' Court heard how police officers had stopped Kami Borawksi in his Honda CRV on March 16 at the Household Recycling Centre in South Elmsall.

A breathalyser showed that he had 109 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kami Borawksi admitted two counts of drink driving when he appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court. Picture: James Hardisty

To days later, the 41-year-old was stopped again while driving the same Honda on West Street in South Kirkby.

He was given another breath test and this time blew 111 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath.

Borwaski, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, admitted two counts of drink driving when he appeared before the court this week.

He was given a community order with nine months of alcohol dependency treatment. He must pay £180 in costs and was handed a 36-month driving ban.