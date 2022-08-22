Leeds thug jailed for biting police officer
A thug who bit a police officer has been handed a six-month jail term.
Wayne Morris Wilson, of Roundhay Road, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted the attack in which he bit the man’s arm three times.
The 47-year-old also admitted two counts of stealing vaping equipment from B&M in Beeston worth more than £2,000, assaulting a male at the shop, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.
He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order - that he was given for shoplifting earlier this year - by missing planned appointments.
He was given 26 weeks’ custody.
A court spokesman said: “The offence is so serious because it was a deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out public duties, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, because it was a serious assault which included biting the officer on the arm and it was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending.”