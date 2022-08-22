Leeds thug jailed for biting police officer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Morris Wilson, of Roundhay Road, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted the attack in which he bit the man’s arm three times.

The 47-year-old also admitted two counts of stealing vaping equipment from B&M in Beeston worth more than £2,000, assaulting a male at the shop, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order - that he was given for shoplifting earlier this year - by missing planned appointments.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was given 26 weeks’ custody.