News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out

Leeds thug jailed for biting police officer

A thug who bit a police officer has been handed a six-month jail term.

By Nick Frame
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:45 am

Wayne Morris Wilson, of Roundhay Road, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Friday where he admitted the attack in which he bit the man’s arm three times.

The 47-year-old also admitted two counts of stealing vaping equipment from B&M in Beeston worth more than £2,000, assaulting a male at the shop, and two counts of failing to surrender to custody.

He also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community order - that he was given for shoplifting earlier this year - by missing planned appointments.

Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Most Popular

He was given 26 weeks’ custody.

A court spokesman said: “The offence is so serious because it was a deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out public duties, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders, because it was a serious assault which included biting the officer on the arm and it was aggravated by the defendant's record of previous offending.”