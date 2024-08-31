Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drug addict crashed a stolen campervan into two cars causing thousands of pounds worth of damage after a high-speed chase through Leeds.

Patrick Sampler snatched the expensive vehicle in the middle of the night - but an in-built tracking system quickly alerted cops.

The 31-year-old, of Wood Lane, Leeds, led officers through Garforth as he reached speeds in excess of 100mph.

Patrick Sampler, 31, of Wood Lane, Leeds, was jailed for 14 months after admitting a charge of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. | James Hardisty

Driving through Swillington and Woodlesford, Sampler was seen doing 70mph in 30mph zones by a helicopter that had been deployed to direct units. At one point, he narrowly missed a traffic island.

He also drove on the wrong side of Leeds Road, before jumping out of the campervan and allowing it to crash into two parked cars. He was then finally apprehended.

Sampler admitted a charge of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. He was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (August 29).

The court heard that the defendant caused £15,000 worth of damage to the campervan, with an estimate for repairs to one of the parked cars, a Suzuki, standing at £3,500.

Prosecutor Adam Walker said: “The owner of the campervan now feels unsafe in her own house. She is nervous when people come to the door. It has been a sad loss, because she had used inheritance money to buy the vehicle.”

Sampler already had nine convictions for 21 offences, the court heard.

Defending, Philip Morris said: “The defendant makes it clear to me that he was driving to order, because he was addicted to cocaine.

“He had become indebted, and his instructions were to drive the campervan as a means to discharge the debt.”

He added: “The defendant has not wasted any time in custody. He is working in a workshop, has kept his head down and has had no trouble.”

Judge Christopher Batty said: “Campervans are very cherished items to their owners. They are very expensive and hard to get hold of.

“Your driving was appalling and the damage you caused, not only to the campervan but to the two other vehicles, could have been so much worse.”

He jailed Sampler for 14 months and banned him from holding a driving licence for three years and seven months.