A drug user chased dealers with a knife after they travelled across West Yorkshire to collect a debt.

Mohammed Malik pulled out the blade when the four-strong mob arrived in Normanton and he pursued them along the street, with several members of the public witnessing the incident, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Emily Thorbjornsen said that Malik had been in Castleford Road Off Licence at 5.13pm on April 30, when his girlfriend pulled up outside in her car.

Malik chased drug-debt collectors along Castleford Road in Normanton with a knife.

But the group looking for Malik confronted her and asked where he was before spotting him in the shop and waiting outside for him.

CCTV from the shop showed Malik put his hand in his pocket and partially pulled out the knife, making the blade visible.

He then left the shop with the knife in his hand and began chasing the gang who scattered along the street.

Passing vehicles were forced to stop as the group ran across roads. Several 999 calls were made by members of the public as Malik walked along Oxford Street while still brandishing the blade.

The 33-year-old was arrested later in the evening but the knife was not recovered.

He gave a no-comment interview. Malik, of Oxford Street, Normanton, appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

He admitted affray and possession of a bladed article in public. He has eight previous convictions for 18 offences.

Mitigating, Upkar Bahia said Malik had become addicted to drugs and that dealers had come from Bradford to demand money owed.

Mr Bahia said: "He did not have the money to pay them. Threats were being made towards him and he did not know what to do.

“These people were coming for him. He did not lunge at them, he just tried to scare them away.

"The fact he was arrested is a blessing in disguise. He has been in custody since and has abstained from drugs and alcohol for three months."

The court heard that Malik had a job waiting for him when he was released. Judge Penelope Belcher gave him a 12-month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also given a nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement, 25 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.