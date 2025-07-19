A car driver remains in custody today after being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and possession with intent to supply drugs offences in Leeds.

Officers attended on Wellington Street, Leeds at about 9.08pm yesterday (July 19) after a Seat Leon was in collision with another car.

The Seat had failed to stop for police a few minutes earlier.

Enquiries remain ongoing. | YPN

The driver was arrested near the scene after fleeing from the car.

No-one was injured in the collision and recovery was arranged for both vehicles.

Enquiries remain ongoing.