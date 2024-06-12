Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A second man charged with causing the death of a mum and her four-year-old daughter has appeared in court this afternoon.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor were hit by a car as they walked to nursery along Scott Hall Road in January last year.

Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. He is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor died after being struck by a car on Scott Hall Road near to the Jaguar and Land Rover garage. (pics by WYP / Google Maps) | WYP / Google Maps

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 27.

Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Adel, previously appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court, jointly charged with Riyat.

He too was released on bail and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on the same date.

Justyna and Lena had been walking to school at around 8.30am on January 16 last year when they were hit by the car, close to the junction with Sheepscar Way.