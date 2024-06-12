Driver accused of causing death of mother and daughter on Leeds nursery run appears in court
and live on Freeview channel 276
Justyna Hulboj, 27, and Lena Czepczor were hit by a car as they walked to nursery along Scott Hall Road in January last year.
Jasskamal Riyat, 35, of Buckstone Avenue, Moortown, made a brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court. He is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.
He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and was bailed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on June 27.
Hardeep Bhachu, 27, of Grant Row, Adel, previously appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court, jointly charged with Riyat.
He too was released on bail and will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on the same date.
Justyna and Lena had been walking to school at around 8.30am on January 16 last year when they were hit by the car, close to the junction with Sheepscar Way.
Following an outpouring of grief, more than £33,000 was raised on a Go Fund Me page to help repatriate the mother and daughter to Poland.