Drink driver caught asleep at wheel of car in Leeds

A drink driver in Leeds was caught sleeping at the wheel of their car.

It happened in Springwell Road in Holbeck on Sunday, June 16.

When police breathalysed the driver, they gave a roadside reading of 95.

After being arrested, they gave a reading of 88.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath making the driver around three times over the legal limit.

They have been charged and are awaiting court.

In a statement on Twitter, the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit said: "Springwell Road, Holbeck, Leeds. Intoxicated driver found asleep at the wheel of car.

"Roadside reading of 95, driver arrested and gave reading of 88 in custody.

"Charged and awaits court."

