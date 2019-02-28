Drug dealer caught with heroin and cocaine as he ran from scene of car crash in Leeds

A drug dealer was found in possession of heroin and crack cocaine after being involved in a car crash in Leeds.

Police then searched Kamruz Zamal’s home in Chapeltown and found further drugs worth £6,000.

Leeds Crown Court heard Zamal was a passenger in a Seat Leon which crashed into another vehicle on Sussex Avenue, Hunslet, on July 15 last year.

READ MORE: Wanted - 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Leeds

Zamal and the driver of the car tried to run away but were detained at the scene. Police searched the 24-year-old and he was found in possession of £250 worth of Class A drugs.

He also had two mobile phones which were examined and found to contain text messages referring to drug supply.

Zamal’s home on Hill Top Avenue, Chapeltown, was searched and officers recovered more than 200 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine.

Cannabis worth £390 was also found along with printed “dealer cards”.

Zamal pleaded guilty to two offences of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and one of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Andrea Parnham, mitigating, said Zamal became involved in drug dealing after he began using cocaine and built up a debt over £6,000.

Miss Parnham said Zamal was offered the chance to settle the debt by selling the drugs for his supplier.

She added that Zamal had taken steps to stop his drug habit since the offences and was being supported by his family.

Zamal was jailed for two years, nine months.

He was also ordered to pay £1,671 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.