'Don't suffer in silence': Police urge coercive victims to speak out after Leeds wife's murder

Mrs Barrott, 50, was killed by her husband at their home in Whinmoor in August last year when she threatened to leave him.

He was jailed for life this week and told he must serve at least 21 years behind bars.

During the two-week trial, three decades of controlling and coercive behaviour that Barrott inflicted on his wife came to light.

DCI Rolfe (left) has told victims of domestic control to seek help after Eileen Barrott (right) weas murdered by her husband.

Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe spoke outside of Bradford Crown Court after the sentencing.

She said: “We now know that Eileen suffered an horrendous marriage of controlling behaviour in every aspect.

“Some people don’t realise that it’s domestic abuse.

“It had never been reported to the police and everybody talks about Eileen being a happy and bubbly person.

Mark Barrott was jailed this week.

“Mark Barrott has been shown to be someone who was responsible for an appalling catalogue of coercive and controlling behaviour over years.

“When he realised that she was trying to finally break free from this toxic relationship, he acted with murderous intent.

“I’m sure there’s lots of other people that are going through something similar.

“If there is anybody suffering abuse, whatever that is, then please get in touch."

Barrott would often follow Eileen and would even secretly place a digital tracker in her bag.

He would turn up at the hospitals in Leeds where she worked as a nurse, and demand to be let in to find her.

He also enforced strict rules on what meals the family would eat and who would cook.

During his sentencing, Judge Andrew Hatton told Barrott: “Your children spoke of a life of misery.

“Your controlling manipulation had come to an end and you killed her in a final act of control over her.”

Controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship became an offence in 2015 and continues to be a priority for West Yorkshire Police.DCI Rolfe added: