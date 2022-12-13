Armed police were seen entering the formal commercial premises on Nile Street. Photo: Google

West Yorkshire Police have said that a planned operation was carried out at a former commercial premises on Nile Street in Huddersfield this morning as part of an investigation into suspected drugs offending.

A spokesperson said: “Due to the scale of the premises, and its location next to water, a large number of officers were deployed including a specialist underwater search team. Owing to information received, armed officers and other specialist resources were also deployed.

“Eight men were arrested at the location in connection with the operation and are now in police custody. Police scenes remain in place as the operation continues.”