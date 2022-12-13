Kirklees College ‘in lockdown’ as police carry out huge drugs raid in West Yorkshire that sees eight men arrested
Armed police and an underwater search team were deployed to carry out a huge drugs raid in West Yorkshire today (Tuesday).
West Yorkshire Police have said that a planned operation was carried out at a former commercial premises on Nile Street in Huddersfield this morning as part of an investigation into suspected drugs offending.
A spokesperson said: “Due to the scale of the premises, and its location next to water, a large number of officers were deployed including a specialist underwater search team. Owing to information received, armed officers and other specialist resources were also deployed.
“Eight men were arrested at the location in connection with the operation and are now in police custody. Police scenes remain in place as the operation continues.”
Kirklees College said it was “placed in lockdown” during the incident but urged students to come in as normal. Footage from the scene also shows that fire and ambulance crews were present.