The man suffered serious bite injuries to his leg during the incident as he walked his dog on the golf course at Temple Newsam, in Leeds.

Alexander Isaac, 41, pleaded guilty to an offence of being the owner of a dangerously out of control dog over the incident on August 23 last year.

Isaac had been cautioned for the same offence four months earlier when another of his dogs bit someone on the neck.

Dog own was attacked by Alexander Isaac's German Shepherd on at Temple Newsam golf course.

Leeds Crown Court heard the victim was walking his dog across the golf course when he saw Isaac approach with two German Shepherd dogs which were not on leads.

Anna Bond, prosecuting, said one of the dogs became aggressive towards the Labrador and began barking and snarling.

The man put his dog between his legs to try to protect the animal.

The German Shepherd then attacked the dog owner from behind and bit his left calf.

Isaac pulled the animal away by the neck and walked off with his two dogs.

The victim fell to the ground and an ambulance was called.

Isaac returned to the scene as the victim was receiving medical treatment and gave his details.

The man was taken to hospital and had to undergo plastic surgery.

He was in hospital for three days after the attack and had to use crutches to walk for around three weeks.

Ms Bond said he has been left with a permanent scar on his leg.

Isaac, of Sinclair Close, Boston, Lincolnshire, was interviewed by police about the incident and said the dog had broken free of its lead.

The court heard Isaac received a caution over a similar incident four months earlier in Cambridgeshire.

Another German Shepherd he owned jumped over a fence and bit someone on the neck, causing puncture wounds.

Lauren Hebditch, mitigating, said: "He is extremely remorseful. He has never had problems with this dog.

"He takes full responsibility for the offence.

"When he put the dogs in the car he returned to the scene and provided details to the emergency services."

The court heard the dog was assessed by an expert who described it as being well cared for and in good condition.

Ms Hebditch said there had been no further problems with the animal which is now muzzled in public.

Isaac was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work and to pay £2,000 compensation to the victim.

Judge Simon Phillips QC said: "If this had been the same dog that had been responsible for the attack in Cambridgeshire, the court would have regarded this all the more seriously.

"It is, nevertheless, a serious case of its kind."