Police seized £40,000 of cash and cannabis when they raided house occupied by three men in Beeston

West Yorkshire Police went to the property on Cross Flatts Row on May 13 this year and arrested three men at the property at 7.30am.

Ayesha Smart, prosecuting, said Muhammet Qamo was arrested in the front bedroom, Agim Arapi was arrested in the rear bedroom and Ardit Braka was arrested in the attic.

Two large bags of cannabis, each weighing 1kg, were found in the rear bedroom along with bundles of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Agim Arapi was jailed for 18 months over the seizure of cannabis and cash from a house in Beeston.

Scales and a cannabis compressor were also recovered from the property.

The total value of the cash was £20,480.

All three defendants refused to comment when interviewed.

Qamo, 27, Compton Court, Harehills, and Braka, 24, of Marsden Avenue, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Arapi, of Gascony Avenue, London, pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

The court heard that none of the defendants, all Albanian nationals, have previous convictions.

Rhys Rosser, for Qamo and Braka, said the defendants had been in custody for more than three months since being arrested.

Mr Rosser said both men had been in the country for a short period of time and had hoped to do manual work to earn money.

Emma Lewis, for Arapi, said her client had been in the UK since 1999 and had not been in trouble previously.

She said: "He found his way into crime to pay bills. He is sorry and regrets his actions."