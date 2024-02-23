Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Slovakian-made Grand Power pistol, along with a magazine of live ammunition, was found at property on Rossefield Approach, Bramley, in October of last year and the occupant arrested. He was later jailed for five years.

But DNA on the trigger matched that of 40-year-old Ben Campbell. He was arrested also and initially denied any knowledge of the powerful weapon, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He later admitted charge of possession of an illegal firearm. He said he had been given the gun to store in a vacant property and later gave it back, but refused to say who that person was.

Campbell, of Heights Drive, Armley, has eight previous convictions for 11 offences, but most are for driving offences, prosecutor Felicity Hemlin told the court.

Little mitigation was offered in open court from his barrister, Alasdair Campbell, but letters were handed to the judge explaining that Campbell regularly helps out family members, although no specific details were disclosed.

Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Campbell it had to be the minimum jail sentence according the guidelines - which is five years - because there was no exceptional mitigation in his case.

Campbell's DNA was found on the trigger of the powerful pistol that was found at a house in Bramley, along with a magazine full of live bullets. (pics by WYP)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad