DNA found on trigger of deadly pistol lands Leeds man a five-year sentence
The Slovakian-made Grand Power pistol, along with a magazine of live ammunition, was found at property on Rossefield Approach, Bramley, in October of last year and the occupant arrested. He was later jailed for five years.
But DNA on the trigger matched that of 40-year-old Ben Campbell. He was arrested also and initially denied any knowledge of the powerful weapon, Leeds Crown Court heard this week.
He later admitted charge of possession of an illegal firearm. He said he had been given the gun to store in a vacant property and later gave it back, but refused to say who that person was.
Campbell, of Heights Drive, Armley, has eight previous convictions for 11 offences, but most are for driving offences, prosecutor Felicity Hemlin told the court.
Little mitigation was offered in open court from his barrister, Alasdair Campbell, but letters were handed to the judge explaining that Campbell regularly helps out family members, although no specific details were disclosed.
Judge Andrew Stubbs KC told Campbell it had to be the minimum jail sentence according the guidelines - which is five years - because there was no exceptional mitigation in his case.
He told him: "You had handled that gun in circumstances that remain clouded in a degree of mystery. Although you admitted someone brought it to your house, you don't know who that was. But you knew that a criminal was giving you a loaded gun to look after, and you gave that loaded gun back."