Deadly semi-automatic loaded pistol found after Leeds addict mistook plain-clothes officers for dealers

A drug addict who mistakenly thought plain-clothes officers were dealers was later found hiding a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol at his home.

Damien O’Brien was found carrying knives in the street and a search of his home on Rossefield Approach, Bramley, uncovered a machete, balaclava and a black bag containing the Slovakian-made Grand Power pistol. There was also a magazine filled with bullets and a single round in the chamber of the pistol. Leeds Crown Court heard that the safety was off and the pistol and was ready to be fired.

The events unfolded after O’Brien bizarrely ran towards the two officers parked up in an unmarked car in Bramley at around 4am on October 8 last year. Realised he had made a mistake, he apologised but tried to walk away.

With suspicions raised, the officers stopped the 45-year-old and searched him, finding two knives on him with a 1” and a 5” blade.

O'Brien was jailed for five years after he was found with a loaded semi-automatic pistol and magazine of live rounds (both pictured) at his home. (pics by WYP)

He was arrested and they then went to his home and found the gun and ammunition. During his police interview he he told officers had two people staying at his address whom he did not know, was told to look after weapon and bullets. His story was later accepted by the Crown.

He admitted possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of ammunition and two counts of possessing bladed articles.

He has 22 previous convictions for 59 offences, but none similar to his latest offending. Mitigating, James Lake conceded that O’Brien faced an mandatory five-year minimum jail term for the firearm charge.

He said: “What is striking in this case is that the defendant’s last conviction was back in 2014. Before that it was largely inquisitive in nature and due to his addiction to class A drugs.”

He said that a mix-up in O’Brien’s methadone prescription – to combat his heroin addiction – had led to him returning to the deadly drug and becoming involved in dealers who forced him to store the gun.