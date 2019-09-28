Diners' lucky escape after Uber and car smash into railings outside Cosmopolitan Hotel Leeds

Diners and pedestrians in Leeds had a lucky escape after and Uber van and a car broke through railings, almost smashing a window at the Cosmopolitan Hotel.

An Uber Mercedes Vito Van, registered to Kirklees, was being towed away from the scene at around 9pm, while another car had already been removed.

Both vehicles hit the railings at the bottom of Lower Briggate at the same time, around 8pm.

The railings and an advertising sign were completely destroyed, with a window on the corner of the Cosmopolitan also cracked.

A group of diners in the hotel restaurant were eating when the smash happened.

One of the group said: "We were eating and then heard an almighty bang.

"We didn't actually see the crash, but both cars hit the railings at the same time."

Pointing to the cracked window inside the restaurant, one of the group said: "It's a good job the glass is strong, otherwise they could have been joining us for diner."