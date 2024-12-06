A key Leeds road has been closed after a man was stabbed in the head and leg.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are being advised to avoid Dewsbury Road in Leeds due to a road closure after the man was attacked by a group of men earlier today (Friday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.54pm today, police received a report of a man being assaulted by a group of males in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, near to the junction with Tunstall Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attack happened on Dewsbury Road by the junction with Tunstall Road | Google

“The victim, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital by ambulance. He is receiving treatment for stab wounds to his head and leg, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“A road closure is in place covering the junction of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

“The incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log 730 of December 6 or online via the LiveChat facility.