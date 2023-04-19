The driver was spotted on Dewsbury Road on Monday (April 17) and when officers spoke to her, it transpired she had already received a Section 59 warning within the last 12 months. The warning means that if someone continues to drive in the same way, or if they drive in the same way on any other occasion within one calendar year, police can seize the vehicle under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

A statement shared on the West Yorkshire Police – Leeds South Facebook page read: “If you drive in anti-social, careless or inconsiderate manner contrary to Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, you risk having your vehicle seized under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

“The 19-year-old driver of this car found this out on Dewsbury Road last night, when Morley neighbourhood policing officers spotted her weaving in and out of traffic at high speed. On speaking with the driver, it transpired she had already received a Section 59 warning in the past 12 months elsewhere in West Yorkshire.

Images: Simon Hulme/Google Street View