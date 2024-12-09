Police have provided an update following a stabbing in Leeds that left a major road closed for a number of hours.

Dewsbury Road was closed on Friday afternoon and into the evening after a man was attacked by a group of males and stabbed in the head and leg.

Here’s everything we know so far:

The attack happened on Dewsbury Road by the junction with Tunstall Road | Google

What happened?

At 12.54pm on Friday (December 6), police received a report of a man being assaulted by a group of males in Dewsbury Road, Leeds, near to the junction with Tunstall Road.

The victim, a man in his thirties, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he received treatment for stab wounds to his head and leg, which were not believed to be life threatening.

The road was closed for a number of hours at the junction of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road and drivers were advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

What is the latest update from police?

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson has said today (Monday) that so far there have been no arrests so far and that enquiries are ongoing. The victim was released from hospital on the same day.

What do I do if I have information?

The incident is being investigated by detectives from Leeds District CID and anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to get in touch by calling 101 quoting log 730 of December 6. Information can also be provided online via the LiveChat facility.