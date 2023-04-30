Dewsbury Road Beeston crash: Everything we know so far after teenage boy rushed to hospital in Leeds
A boy was left fighting for his life in hospital after a crash outside a Leeds pub.
The teenager, who is in a critical condition, suffered serious injuries following the collision. Here is everything we know about the crash so far.
What happened?
At about 6.30pm on Friday (April 28), a collision outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, resulted in a 16-year-old being rushed to hospital. Police said yesterday (April 29) that he had suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition.
Has anyone been arrested?
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was being held in custody yesterday.
What vehicles were involved?
The boy was a passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia, which was involved in the collision with a black Nissan Xtrail. The two drivers and two other passengers suffered “slight injuries” in the crash.
What should I do if I have information that could help the police?
Police have appealed to anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles in the time leading up to it, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13230235900 or online via the 101 Live Chat website.