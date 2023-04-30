The teenager, who is in a critical condition, suffered serious injuries following the collision. Here is everything we know about the crash so far.

What happened?

At about 6.30pm on Friday (April 28), a collision outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, resulted in a 16-year-old being rushed to hospital. Police said yesterday (April 29) that he had suffered serious injuries and was in a critical condition.

The crash happened outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road. Picture: Steve Riding.

Has anyone been arrested?

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was being held in custody yesterday.

What vehicles were involved?

The boy was a passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia, which was involved in the collision with a black Nissan Xtrail. The two drivers and two other passengers suffered “slight injuries” in the crash.

What should I do if I have information that could help the police?