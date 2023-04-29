Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dewsbury Road Beeston: Teenage boy fighting for his life as man arrested after crash outside Leeds pub

A teenage boy is fighting for his life after a crash outside a pub in Leeds.

By James Connolly
Published 29th Apr 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

The 16-year-old, who is in a critical condition in hospital, suffered serious injuries following the collision outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

It happened at about 6.30pm yesterday (April 28).

In a statement issued today (Saturday), West Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

The crash happened outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road. Picture: Steve Riding.The crash happened outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road. Picture: Steve Riding.
The boy was a passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia, which was involved in the collision with a black Nissan Xtrail, the statement said. The two drivers and two other passengers suffered “slight injuries” in the crash.

Police have appealed to anyone who saw the crash or the vehicles in the time leading up to it, especially those with dashcam footage, to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13230235900 or online via the 101 Live Chat website.