The 16-year-old, who is in a critical condition in hospital, suffered serious injuries following the collision outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road, Beeston.

It happened at about 6.30pm yesterday (April 28).

In a statement issued today (Saturday), West Yorkshire Police said a 22-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in custody.

The crash happened outside The Broadway pub on Dewsbury Road. Picture: Steve Riding.

The boy was a passenger in a silver Skoda Fabia, which was involved in the collision with a black Nissan Xtrail, the statement said. The two drivers and two other passengers suffered “slight injuries” in the crash.