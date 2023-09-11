A man who started a fatal fire in West Yorkshire was told by the deceased’s mother that her life will “never be the same”.

Tahir Nazir (40) of West Park Street, Dewsbury was sentenced to a total of 21 years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court today for manslaughter. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Tahir Nazir, 40, of West Park Street, Dewsbury, was sentenced to a total of 21 years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court today (Monday) for manslaughter for starting a devastating fire at a multi-occupancy residential property on Queen Street, Dewsbury on Sunday, April 10 2022.

He will serve 17 years and nine months of the sentence in custody before he can be released on licence.

The fire took the life of Nicolae Alin Gavrila, 35, who was inside the property at the time.

The family of Mr Gavrila said he was much loved and had come to England from Romania for a better life, but instead had that life taken from him through the actions of Tahir Nazir.

In a statement read to the court, his mother said: “As a result of Nicolae’s death, I feel like I have categorically lost a part of me. I feel like there will always be a part of me missing, and my life will never be the same.”

Another four men and one woman who were in the house were seriously injured as as result of the blaze.

Officers were called at 12.04am to reports of a house fire on Queen Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury, which had begun late on the Saturday evening.

Five persons inside were evacuated and treated at the scene.

A number of other properties were also evacuated with the fire spreading to neighbouring houses.

The body of Mr Gavrila was located later, by firefighters working through the house.

Police arrested Nazir on April 13 and he was charged shortly afterwards.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Hall of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tahir Nazir demonstrated an absolute disregard for life with his actions inside the property which resulted in the death of Mr Gavrila and caused injuries to five other occupants.