Officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit attended a property at The Crescent in Ravensthorpe on the afternoon of Thursday, November 10. A 22-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and a subsequent search uncovered what is believed to be cocaine at the premises.

A 22-year-old man from Thornhill Lees in Dewsbury was also arrested in connection with the incident and both have been charged with intent to supply class A drugs and remanded into custody.

A subsequent search uncovered what is believed to be cocaine at the premises. Image: Google Street View