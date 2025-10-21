Detectives remain committed to getting justice for family of murdered Bradford man

Detectives investigating the murder of Luqman Ishfaq in Bradford a year ago today remain committed to getting justice for his family.

Luqman Ishfaq died after being beaten and stabbed on Barlow Street on Monday, October 21, 2024.

19 people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation in total. 16 for murder and three for the violent disorder. All have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “We remain committed to getting answers and justice for Luqman’s family. One year has passed since that fatal day, when he was chased and set up by a group of men on a Bradford Street.

“Luqman’s family remain supported by specialist officers, and we continue to keep them updated on the case. Significant lines of enquiry remain ongoing in this investigation; 19 people remain on police bail. “

She added: “I am continuing to appeal to the local community who witnessed the incident and have information that could help. Allegiances might have changed and however small that information is, may be key in getting justice for Luqman and his family.

“The terrible and reckless violence witnessed that day has no place in our communities. We will continue to investigate and get the people responsible before the courts.”

Anyone who has information that can help this investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.