Kieran Liam Smith subjected the woman to the sustained attack, beating her and making threats to kill her, before going to the fast-food restaurant and later returning to continue the assault, before throwing her out of the property.

Leeds Crown Court heard that the 20-year-old had been with the victim for over two years and their relationship was punctuated by violent confrontations often resulting in the police being called.

Prosecutor Mark Thomas said on the evening of January 12 they had both been out drinking in Wakefield, but she decided she wanted to go home. Smith stayed out drinking and returned later in the evening.

Smith attacked the woman, went to McDonald's, then returned to continue the attack.

An argument broke out when he got home because he said there was no food in the house and the takeaways were closed. He began making threats to her saying: “Do you know who the f*ck I am? I will end you. You will be gone in the morning. I will get my boys round here in the morning to finish you off.”

The female then went to bed but Smith repeatedly came into the bedroom, putting the light on and jumping on her. He then picked up a clothes airer and threw it at her as she laid in bed. When she got up he followed her, slapped her, punched her in the stomach and put his hands around her neck, shaking her.

He then got in the taxi. After returning, he continued assaulting her in the living room, punching her and pulling her to the floor. He then punched her repeatedly to the back and legs. When she got up he headbutted her and grabbed her by the neck telling her he could “snap” her.

She managed to escape the property but came back to get her shoes, when Smith ran at her and threw her into the garden, which was witnessed by a neighbour, as well as Smith screaming more threats to kill her.

After being arrested, he gave a prepared statement accepting they had argued, but claimed she attacked him and he had to restrain her.

Smith, of Lindsay Avenue, Wakefield, later admitted actual bodily harm. He appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was being held on remand. He has no previous convictions.

Little mitigation was offered after Judge Robin Mairs said he would not give him immediate custody because of the difficult upbringing, which was not disclosed in court.

He told Smith: “It’s an appalling catalogue of violence against the mother of your children and your partner. The degradation, name calling and belittling you subjected her to was utterly despicable.

"Because of the information in your pre-sentence report which deals with your childhood, I will suspend the sentence.”

He jailed him for 24 months, suspended for 24 months, and ordered him to take part in the accredited offenders programme, Building Better Relationship.

