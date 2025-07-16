Leeds dentist admits killing pedestrian in his BMW more than three years ago

A dentist has admitted killing a pedestrian in his powerful BMW more than three years ago, and has been warned to expect prison.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muzaffar Mir pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court this week to causing the death of 26-year-old Joshua Wilson through dangerous driving in Stanningley in April 2022.

Mir, 33, of Merton Avenue, Farsley, was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and told to return to court on October 16 for sentencing.

The court heard he has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joshua Wilson (inset) was killed by dentist Muzaffar Mir on Bradford Road in Stanningley in 2022. | WYP / NW

Judge Simon Batiste warned him to prepare for a custodial sentence, telling him it was “overwhelmingly likely”.

Meanwhile, a second defendant, 36-year-old Aamir Khan appeared alongside Mir charged with dangerous driving. He entered a not-guilty plea.

The court was told that Khan had also been driving a BMW that day, but was not directly involved in the death of Mr Wilson so could be tried separately.

A provisional trial date for Khan, of Grove Road, Shipley, was set for June 14, 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge apologised for the distant date of the trial, pointing to the mounting backlog of cases before the courts.

Both defendants were granted bail. Mir was handed an interim driving ban in the meantime.

Joshua Wilson suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by Mir’s black BMW M2 as he was crossing Bradford Road in Stanningley on April 11, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He died at the scene and flowers were laid in the days following.

“RIP Josh. Gone but never forgotten, ” one tribute said, while another read: “To the young man - I am so sorry we couldn’t do more for you. My thoughts are with your family.”