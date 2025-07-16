Leeds dentist admits killing pedestrian in his BMW more than three years ago
Muzaffar Mir pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court this week to causing the death of 26-year-old Joshua Wilson through dangerous driving in Stanningley in April 2022.
Mir, 33, of Merton Avenue, Farsley, was bailed for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and told to return to court on October 16 for sentencing.
The court heard he has no previous convictions.
Judge Simon Batiste warned him to prepare for a custodial sentence, telling him it was “overwhelmingly likely”.
Meanwhile, a second defendant, 36-year-old Aamir Khan appeared alongside Mir charged with dangerous driving. He entered a not-guilty plea.
The court was told that Khan had also been driving a BMW that day, but was not directly involved in the death of Mr Wilson so could be tried separately.
A provisional trial date for Khan, of Grove Road, Shipley, was set for June 14, 2027.
The judge apologised for the distant date of the trial, pointing to the mounting backlog of cases before the courts.
Both defendants were granted bail. Mir was handed an interim driving ban in the meantime.
Joshua Wilson suffered fatal injuries after he was hit by Mir’s black BMW M2 as he was crossing Bradford Road in Stanningley on April 11, 2022.
He died at the scene and flowers were laid in the days following.
“RIP Josh. Gone but never forgotten, ” one tribute said, while another read: “To the young man - I am so sorry we couldn’t do more for you. My thoughts are with your family.”